Drayden Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

On wednesday, May 10, 2017, John Edward Hall, 72, of Drayden, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation was initially started last year when the Center for Missing and Exploited Children became aware of an unknown person downloading child pornography in the Charles County area. They contacted detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office .

In March of 2017, Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified Hall as a suspect.

A search warrant was conducted and several laptops were seized. While the computers were being analyzed for evidence, Hall fled the state. It was learned that Hall had returned to Maryland and detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant. A second search warrant was obtained and Hall was located in St. Mary’s County.

During the search, additional evidence indicative of possession of child pornography was located.

Hall is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Det. K. Gross is investigating.

