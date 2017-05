The critically missing person, Josh Allen Frey, was last seen in Leonardtown, on Thursday, April 11, 2017, at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Frey is believed to be operating a white four door 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with Disney stickers on the back.

Frey is described as:

Age:26

Height: 5’04”

Weight: 100 pounds

Blonde Hair

Brown Eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #SMCSO Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.