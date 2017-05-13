UPDATE: Names Released in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

UPDATE 5/13/2017 @ 10:00 a.m.: On Friday, May 12, 2017, at approximately 10:40 pm, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Thomas Rowe Lane for the report of a head-on, motor vehicle collision.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered both involved operators deceased. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1999 Honda Accord operated by Latoya Shawnta Jordan, 33, of Lexington Park, was traveling north on Three Notch Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the centerline into the southbound lanes striking a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Calvin Dilmera Berry, 33, of Leonardtown.

An adult passenger and three juvenile passengers in Jordan’s Honda Accord were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The weather appears to be the contributing factor.

If you have any information in reference to this collision please contact Deputy First Class James Maguire at 301-475-4200, ext. *8002

