Two Teens Arrested After Noose Hung Outside Crofton Middle School

UPDATE 5/12/2017: Investigators from the Western District Detective Unit continued to work on this case throughout the day.

As a result, Conner Prout, 19, and John Havermann, 19, both of Crofton, were identified as having involvement in this case.

After reviewing the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office, the following criminal charges were applied for through the District Court Commissioner’s Office:

• Trespass Posted Property

• Trespass School Property

• Disturbing School Operations

• Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace

• Harassment; Destruction of Property – Hate Crime

Subsequently, arrest warrants were issued for the following charges:

• Trespass Posted Property

• Trespass School Property

• Disturbing School Operations

• Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace

“I am very proud of the hard work our detectives put in to solving this case. I am hopeful that this swift arrest offers at least some degree of closure for the students, faculty and staff at the Crofton Middle School. There is no place in our community for the sentiment communicated by such an act, and we will always give 100% effort to bring to justice anyone who commits a crime espousing hateful ideology.” – Chief Timothy Altomare.

5/11/2017: On Thursday, May 11, 2017 at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Crofton Middle School located at 2301 Davidsonville Road in Crofton for recovered property.

When officers arrived, they met with a school administrator. The administrator stated that just before 11:00 a.m. a teacher observed a noose hanging from a light fixture on the exterior of the building. The noose was immediately removed by the school’s custodian.

Detectives from the Western District responded and immediately began an investigation. During that investigation detectives were able to recover video surveillance from the school. After reviewing the surveillance video, detectives were able to determine that at during the early morning hours, two suspects gained access to the roof and placed the noose on the light fixture.

This case is still actively being investigated but detectives are asking if anyone can identify the suspects please call Detective Dutton 410-222-8772.