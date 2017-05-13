Frank Dorsey Combs, 80, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 7, 2017 at his daughter’s residence in Lexington Park, MD. Born on February 26, 1937 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Ireland Dorsey Combs and Francis Joseph Combs. Frank is survived by his children: Katie Ann, Francis Joseph, William Thomas, and their spouses Louis, Emily, Jessica, and grandchildren. Siblings: Joseph Jordan, William George and Thomas Harden Combs will mourn the loss of this good decent man.

He graduated from Western Maryland College in June 1958 and served six months active duty in the Army Reserves (Fort Knox). He lived his entire life in Leonardtown, MD. Frank retired in 1992 after many years as the head of the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation for the Tri-County Region. He loved sports and participated thoughout his life in touch football, softball, and bowling. In his older years, Frank became a pretty good stock-picker and was an avid fan of movies.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will be private.