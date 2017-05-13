Eileen Margaret Waters, 86, of California, MD passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 9, 1930 in Irvington, NJ to the late Henry J. Dolch and Margaret Philburn.

Eileen was employed as a Licensed Clinical Counselor for over 45 years of dedication to helping others until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, with some of her favorite trips being to Hawaii, Ireland and Israel. Her hobbies included needlepoint, singing and gardening.

She was a member of Mid Atlantic Adlerian Psychology Association, Bowie Performing Arts Group, Southern Maryland Counseling Association and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church bible study group.

She is survived by her children, Mary Waters Stevens (Kevin) of California, MD, Catherine Marie Waters (Martin Lutsky) of Ellicott City, MD, and Michael Waters (Kate) of Montgomery Village, MD; her grandchildren: Emily Stevens, Sarah Stevens, Claire Stevens, James Waters, Gavin Waters and Jennifer Armstrong; and her great grandchildren: Avery Armstrong, Cooper Armstrong, Emerson Armstrong, and Miranda Yazawa; and many extended family and friends. In additions to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her son, Daniel Waters; and her brothers, William and Henry Dolch.

Family will receive friends on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Tuesday, May 16, 2017 family will receive friends at 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Marco Schad at 1:00 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will be private.