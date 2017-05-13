Lexington Park Man Arrested for Rape

On Friday, May 12, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cabot Place, in Lexington Park, for the report of a rape.
According to court documents, a family member called police to report the rape of a family member that occurred late night on Thursday May 11, 2017.
Police arrested Rainier Nazal Dizon, 35, of Lexington Park, and charged him with the following crimes:
- first degree rape
- second degree rape
- third degree sex offence
- second degree assault
Dizon was transported to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center, where he is currently being held on a no bond status.
