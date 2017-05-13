Lexington Park Man Arrested for Rape

May 13, 2017
Rainier Nazal Dizon, 35, of Lexington Park

On Friday, May 12, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cabot Place, in Lexington Park, for the report of a rape.

According to court documents, a family member called police to report the rape of a family member that occurred late night on Thursday May 11, 2017.

Police arrested Rainier Nazal Dizon, 35, of Lexington Park, and charged him with the following crimes:

  • first degree rape
  • second degree rape
  • third degree sex offence
  • second degree assault

Dizon was transported to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center, where he is currently being held on a no bond status.

