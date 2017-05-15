St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of Increased Theft from Unlocked Motor Vehicles

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has identified a trend of increased thefts from unlocked motor vehicles. In these crimes, suspects prey on citizens who fail to secure their vehicles, stealing what they can from their victims. Valuables left in plain view leaves citizens vulnerable to becoming targets of crime. Fortunately, these crimes are usually crimes of opportunity and thus are largely preventable.
These criminals are looking for purses, cash, change, laptops, electronic tablets, and GPS units.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to practice these important prevention techniques:
Lock vehicles every time you exit them
Remove all valuable items
Park in well-lit areas
Do not leave a motor vehicle running and unattended
In addition to securing their vehicles, it is important that residents remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity, such as unknown persons and/or vehicles in the area, by calling the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 301-475-8008. For immediate assistance, call 9-1-1.
Being proactive and reporting suspicious incidents is the key to preventing crime throughout our neighborhoods.
And rest assured, that when these individuals are caught and presented to the judge, they will be released, without bond, regardless of past criminal records, to return to breaking in your cars.
Too bad they aren’t posting a shoot on site order for anyone breaking into your car on your property. Instead you have to let them finish stealing what they are going to take and if you are lucky enough for the cops to actually catch them the judges release them with a slap on the wrist and a stern warning never to do it again. Oh well, it is probably only their 15th offense, maybe they will learn their lesson when they are released the 16th time.