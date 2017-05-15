St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of Increased Theft from Unlocked Motor Vehicles

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has identified a trend of increased thefts from unlocked motor vehicles. In these crimes, suspects prey on citizens who fail to secure their vehicles, stealing what they can from their victims. Valuables left in plain view leaves citizens vulnerable to becoming targets of crime. Fortunately, these crimes are usually crimes of opportunity and thus are largely preventable.

These criminals are looking for purses, cash, change, laptops, electronic tablets, and GPS units.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to practice these important prevention techniques:

Lock vehicles every time you exit them

Remove all valuable items

Park in well-lit areas

Do not leave a motor vehicle running and unattended

In addition to securing their vehicles, it is important that residents remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity, such as unknown persons and/or vehicles in the area, by calling the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 301-475-8008. For immediate assistance, call 9-1-1.

Being proactive and reporting suspicious incidents is the key to preventing crime throughout our neighborhoods.