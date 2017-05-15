Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Lexington Park

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Ronald Dr, Lexington Park, for a reported Disturbance.
Deputies located the suspect Diamante Raquan Butler, 19 of Mechanicsville, standing outside yelling at a group of individuals in front of the residence. Deputies attempted to gain an understanding of what was causing the suspect to be upset; however, he would not calm down and talk with the Deputies. When neighbors began to exit their residences to see what the disturbance was about, deputies repeatedly directed the suspect to stop yelling profanities and talk with them. The suspect then took an aggressive posture towards Sgt. H. Young.
Butler was subsequently arrested by Deputy S. Bowie and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.
I see they found the ‘King of Stupid’.
“Diamante Raquan” says it all. Where do they come up with these dumb a** names?
Alphabet soup IIRC.
I wonder if he feels the temper tantrum was worth it? Did his parents take away his Xbox? Either way, not a good start to adulthood.
Parents…plural? Now that’s funny.
“Diamante Raquan” Oh man, what a name!
Loser. Just another loser.
Be sure and click on the link to his name, to see what else “Diamante Raquan” has been doing to make his folks proud.
Kudos to the Deputies for acting like Peace Officers, verses Law Enforcement Officers.
I wish they lock this animal up already
Another one who is a regular on the crime scene on this website. This catch & release ain’t cutting it. When are people going to start losing their jobs for not protecting the very people they took an oath to???
This guy is only 19 years old. You All should be ashamed of yourselves for Cyber Bullying. Grow up!