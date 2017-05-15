Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Lexington Park

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Ronald Dr, Lexington Park, for a reported Disturbance.

Deputies located the suspect Diamante Raquan Butler, 19 of Mechanicsville, standing outside yelling at a group of individuals in front of the residence. Deputies attempted to gain an understanding of what was causing the suspect to be upset; however, he would not calm down and talk with the Deputies. When neighbors began to exit their residences to see what the disturbance was about, deputies repeatedly directed the suspect to stop yelling profanities and talk with them. The suspect then took an aggressive posture towards Sgt. H. Young.

Butler was subsequently arrested by Deputy S. Bowie and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

