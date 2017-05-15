Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Lexington Park

May 15, 2017
Diamante Raquan Butler, 19 of Mechanicsville

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Ronald Dr, Lexington Park, for a reported Disturbance.

Deputies located the suspect Diamante Raquan Butler, 19 of Mechanicsville, standing outside yelling at a group of individuals in front of the residence. Deputies attempted to gain an understanding of what was causing the suspect to be upset; however, he would not calm down and talk with the Deputies. When neighbors began to exit their residences to see what the disturbance was about, deputies repeatedly directed the suspect to stop yelling profanities and talk with them. The suspect then took an aggressive posture towards Sgt. H. Young.

Butler was subsequently arrested by Deputy S. Bowie and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

11 Responses to Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Lexington Park

  1. Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I see they found the ‘King of Stupid’.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    “Diamante Raquan” says it all. Where do they come up with these dumb a** names?

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on May 15, 2017 at 9:45 am

      Alphabet soup IIRC.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I wonder if he feels the temper tantrum was worth it? Did his parents take away his Xbox? Either way, not a good start to adulthood.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 10:10 am

      Parents…plural? Now that’s funny.

      Reply
  4. GetBack on May 15, 2017 at 10:02 am

    “Diamante Raquan” Oh man, what a name!

    Loser. Just another loser.

    Reply
  5. GetBack on May 15, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Be sure and click on the link to his name, to see what else “Diamante Raquan” has been doing to make his folks proud.

    Reply
  6. Sofa_King_Kewl on May 15, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Kudos to the Deputies for acting like Peace Officers, verses Law Enforcement Officers.

    Reply
  7. Sick of the animals on May 15, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I wish they lock this animal up already

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Another one who is a regular on the crime scene on this website. This catch & release ain’t cutting it. When are people going to start losing their jobs for not protecting the very people they took an oath to???

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    This guy is only 19 years old. You All should be ashamed of yourselves for Cyber Bullying. Grow up!

    Reply

