Leonardtown Man Arrested for Escape

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputy A. Budd from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of an Escape.
The investigation revealed the suspect Louis Ignatius Berry, 49 of Leonardtown, was ordered by St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Michael Stamm, to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center to serve his sentence on April 28, 2017. The suspect failed to report as ordered and was arrested.
Berry was released to the custody of the detention center after being charged with 2nd Degree Escape.
Once again, we see another example of the criminals in St Mary’s County having no fear / respect of the criminal justice system. Is anyone paying attention?
Nice, you showed them. Well, really all you showed them was that next time you can’t be trusted and they will send you directly to jail. At least now they will add some time to your sentence lol.
someone on weekend jail didn’t show up on time?
just another ho hum example of “catch and release” by the local-yocal justice system.
“The suspect failed to report as ordered and was arrested.”
Ahh, the logic of the criminal industrial complex.
How did he “escape” if they didn’t have him in custody in the first place?
What the sheeple don’t realize, is that this type reasoning simply considers the citizenry all “escaped” until otherwise notified.
How about; Charged and arrested for “failure to report”?
How about no.
Don’t cloud this with facts…
He’s on Work Release… so during the Day he goes to work and at night he has to report to Jail for carry out his Sentence.
2010 Maryland Code – § 9-405. Escape in the second degree definition: A person may not knowingly fail to obey a court order to report to a place of confinement.