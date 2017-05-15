Leonardtown Man Arrested for Escape

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputy A. Budd from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of an Escape.

The investigation revealed the suspect Louis Ignatius Berry, 49 of Leonardtown, was ordered by St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Michael Stamm, to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center to serve his sentence on April 28, 2017. The suspect failed to report as ordered and was arrested.

Berry was released to the custody of the detention center after being charged with 2nd Degree Escape.

