Leonardtown Man Arrested for Escape

May 15, 2017
Louis Ignatius Berry, 49 of Leonardtown

Louis Ignatius Berry, 49 of Leonardtown

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputy A. Budd from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of an Escape.

The investigation revealed the suspect Louis Ignatius Berry, 49 of Leonardtown, was ordered by St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Michael Stamm, to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center to serve his sentence on April 28, 2017. The suspect failed to report as ordered and was arrested.

Berry was released to the custody of the detention center after being charged with 2nd Degree Escape.

Louis Ignatius Berry, 49 of Leonardtown

Louis Ignatius Berry, 49 of Leonardtown

This entry was posted on May 15, 2017 at 7:39 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Top, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to Leonardtown Man Arrested for Escape

  1. Rob Stark on May 15, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Once again, we see another example of the criminals in St Mary’s County having no fear / respect of the criminal justice system. Is anyone paying attention?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Nice, you showed them. Well, really all you showed them was that next time you can’t be trusted and they will send you directly to jail. At least now they will add some time to your sentence lol.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    someone on weekend jail didn’t show up on time?

    Reply
  4. GetBack on May 15, 2017 at 9:58 am

    just another ho hum example of “catch and release” by the local-yocal justice system.

    Reply
  5. Sofa_King_Kewl on May 15, 2017 at 10:56 am

    “The suspect failed to report as ordered and was arrested.”

    Ahh, the logic of the criminal industrial complex.

    How did he “escape” if they didn’t have him in custody in the first place?

    What the sheeple don’t realize, is that this type reasoning simply considers the citizenry all “escaped” until otherwise notified.

    How about; Charged and arrested for “failure to report”?

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on May 15, 2017 at 1:47 pm

      How about no.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      Don’t cloud this with facts…

      Reply
    • Anonymous on May 15, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      He’s on Work Release… so during the Day he goes to work and at night he has to report to Jail for carry out his Sentence.

      Reply
    • F. Bailey on May 15, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      2010 Maryland Code – § 9-405. Escape in the second degree definition: A person may not knowingly fail to obey a court order to report to a place of confinement.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.