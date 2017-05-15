Fort Washington Man Arrested for Intent to Distribute Marijuana

On Saturday, May 13, 2017 at approximately 11:40 a.m., Trooper D. Phillips, from the Maryland State Police, La Plata Barrack was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at Route 227 and Strawberry Drive, in Bryans Road.

Prior to Trooper Phillips arrival a passenger from one of the vehicles was seen fleeing the scene on foot. He was located a mile away from the accident scene. At that time, the passenger was identified as Antonio Davon Dixon, 22, of Fort Washington. Due to his injuries, Dixon was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional. A black book bag that Dixon threw over a fence was found and an inventory revealed a clear glass jar containing 8 plastic baggies containing suspected Marijuana with the total weight of 17.6 grams and a clear plastic container with 6 plastic baggies containing suspected Marijuana with the total weight of 16.4 grams. After processing all recovered evidence, Trooper Phillips responded to the Commissioner’s Office to apply for charges on Dixon.

An Arrest Warrant was issued for Dixon by the Commissioner.

On May 14, 2017, Dixon was placed under arrest charged with possession with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana over 10 grams.

