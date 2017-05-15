Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report – 5/15/2017

During the week of May 8 through May 14, 2017, Deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,280 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary:

On May 15, 2017, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Deputy N. Barger responded to W. Chesapeake Beach Road, in Owings, for a reported burglary. Upon arrival the victim stated someone(s) had entered a shed and large storage box, located on the side of their home, causing damage to the hinge. Nothing appears to be missing from either the shed or storage box. The last time they were last seen intact was on May 14th around 4:00pm, when both were closed and latched.

Burglary:

On May 14, 2017, at approximately 7:1 5 p.m., Deputy B. Sampson was dispatched to a reported burglary that took place on Cliff Trail, in Port Republic. He made contact with the complainant who stated they realized someone(s) had gained entry into their home when they noticed items were moved out of place. A basement bedroom window had been opened, a bed was in disarray and the bathroom facilities had been used. There was no sign of a forced entry; therefore, it is possible the suspect knew of the location of the hidden spare key.

Burglary:

On May 13, 2017, Deputy R. Kreps responded to Stephanies Lane, in Huntingtown, in reference to a burglary. The complainant advised that sometime between 3:00 pm on May 6 and 3:00 p.m. on May 12, someone(s) had broken into their shed by cutting off the lock. Stolen items include: two (2) outdoor rocking chairs, a red and gray Honda lawnmower (Model HRX217VKA), an Echo Brush cutter (Model SRM-210) and two (2) leaf blowers.

On May 9, 2017, Deputy W. Beisel responded to Lower Marlboro Road, in Owings, for the report of a burglary. The victim advised that on May 2nd, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., they left their residence unlocked and unattended due to expecting a delivery of kitchen cabinets. When the victim returned to the residence, they realized their black Oreck handheld vacuum was missing. After speaking with the delivery company, they were advised a heavy set black male and female were in the home and let them in. The case is currently suspended pending further information.

Burglary:

On May 8, 2017, Deputy E. Yates was dispatched to Old Town Road, in Huntingtown, for the report of a burglary. The victim explained that someone(s) damaged the interior and exterior of their home, along with several windows on a large storage outbuilding. After the victim completed a walkthrough of the property, they reported that no property had been stolen, but items of trash had been thrown around and empty beer cans were left at the scene.

Damaged Property:

On May 14, 2017, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Deputy B. Sampson was dispatched to North Ave, in Port Republic, for the report of damaged property. The complainant stated that he noticed someone had cut the pad lock on his boat trailer but there did not seem to be anything missing. Due to the long length of time since the victim had seen the trailer, it is unknown when this crime took place.

Damaged Property:

On May 9, 2017, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Deputy K. Hall was contacted by the Safety Advocate, Dean Jones, at Patuxent High School who stated a staff member notified him that there was gang graffiti written on the boys’ bathroom wall. The graffiti includes the initials “GD” and a six point star with other markings synonymous with “Gangster Disciples”.

Theft:

On May 9, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Deputy V. O’Donnell responded to Roundup Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant explained that they had two (2) statues stolen from their garden. The last time they were last seen was on May 8, around 7:00 p.m.. When they woke up the morning of the 9th, they realized they had been stolen. They are described as: a 2-foot concrete standing angel and a 2-foot concrete standing angel reading a book.

