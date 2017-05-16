Traffic Stop in Chesapeake Beach Results in Two Arrests

On Sunday, May 14, 2017, at approximately 3:30pm, Deputy Y. Bortchevsky of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Bayside Road, in Chesapeake Beach.
After making contact with the driver, Amelia Dorwart, 26, of Hughesville, he discovered two (2) used syringes under Dorwart’s seat and two (2) additional used syringes in the pocket of her jeans, bundled on the back seat of her car.
A wanted check of the passenger, Shaye Lynn Beal, 24, of Lothian, revealed that she had an outstanding Bench Warrant for Failing to Obey a Prior Order.
Dorwart was placed under arrest for CDS Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute.
Beal was placed under arrest for her outstanding warrant.
Deputy D. Clark discovered the driver, identified as Amelia Marie Dorwart, 25, of Chesapeake Beach, and passenger Shaye Beal, 23, of Lothian, to be in possession of illegal paraphernalia. The rear passenger, Samuel Sherrod Greene, Jr, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, was also in Possession of Paraphernalia, Heroin, Cocaine and gave a false name upon being questioned.
Dorwart and Beal were taken to the Detention Center and charged with Possession of Paraphernalia (hypodermic syringes).
Greene was transported to the Detention Center and charged with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (heroin), Possession-Not Marijuana (cocaine), Possession of Paraphernalia (digital scale) and for Fraud-Presume Identity to avoid Prosecution.
Greene was also served with two outstanding Calvert County Warrants and an additional Warrant through the Maryland State Police.
A couple of nasty skanks.
Why isn’t Greene’s photo enlarged like the those of the 2 women?
Read the article and you would know why. He was not arrested this time just the two junkie girls were arrested. He was just mentioned because he was involved in their last arrest over a year ago.
Right!!!
May isn’t those girls month.
I guess they learned their lesson almost exactly one year ago. Maybe this time the judge will see past their BS poor me attitudes and one year from now they will still be in jail serving a proper sentence. If not one of them will drive high and kill someone one of these days.
Most people would say they DIDN’T learn their lesson.
I’ve witnessed this time and time again; there is no real punishment for this in Maryland. These people get caught over and over and usually just get the charges dropped. A recent court case I witnessed, a couple got caught shooting heroine while driving, with their kids in the car. He got off scott-free, she was sentenced to 2 weeks rehab. The arresting officer (Charles County) didn’t even call child protective services, just sent them on their way with the mother. Unbelievable.
Two real winners….
Lol
Pray for these girls they need your help
They need to help themselves. Why is it everyone else’s fault because they can’t grow up and be responsible adults. They chose to do drugs, they chose this life, and only they can choose when they are tired of being junkies and quit. People like you are enablers that will tell them it is not their fault and pray them right into prison or the grave. Even the interventionists will tell you to walk away from addicts if they refuse help. If you don’t then they end up ruining their lives and your life.
I don’t think they want your pity. They probably just want people like you to leave them alone.
They need to help themselves and apparently they have been given chances to become productive members of society. They are not victims.
come on girls , you can do better, get rid of your trashy friends and get some help
How about stop blaming others and allow them to take responsibility for their decisions. Trashy friends don’t have anything to do with this repeated behavior.
Yikes!Ladies, drugs are not your friend.
Way to make your MOMMA proud!!! Your both disgusting…
The best thing anyone can do for those junkies is to walk away…..