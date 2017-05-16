Traffic Stop in Chesapeake Beach Results in Two Arrests

On Sunday, May 14, 2017, at approximately 3:30pm, Deputy Y. Bortchevsky of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Bayside Road, in Chesapeake Beach.

After making contact with the driver, Amelia Dorwart, 26, of Hughesville, he discovered two (2) used syringes under Dorwart’s seat and two (2) additional used syringes in the pocket of her jeans, bundled on the back seat of her car.

A wanted check of the passenger, Shaye Lynn Beal, 24, of Lothian, revealed that she had an outstanding Bench Warrant for Failing to Obey a Prior Order.

Dorwart was placed under arrest for CDS Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute.

Beal was placed under arrest for her outstanding warrant.



On Wednesday, May 11, 2016, Deputy D. Clark of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to check the welfare of a driver parked along Old Solomons Island Road, in Owings.

Deputy D. Clark discovered the driver, identified as Amelia Marie Dorwart, 25, of Chesapeake Beach, and passenger Shaye Beal, 23, of Lothian, to be in possession of illegal paraphernalia. The rear passenger, Samuel Sherrod Greene, Jr, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, was also in Possession of Paraphernalia, Heroin, Cocaine and gave a false name upon being questioned.

Dorwart and Beal were taken to the Detention Center and charged with Possession of Paraphernalia (hypodermic syringes).

Greene was transported to the Detention Center and charged with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (heroin), Possession-Not Marijuana (cocaine), Possession of Paraphernalia (digital scale) and for Fraud-Presume Identity to avoid Prosecution.

Greene was also served with two outstanding Calvert County Warrants and an additional Warrant through the Maryland State Police.