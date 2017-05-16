Inmate at Calvert County Jail Charged with Possession of Narcotics

On Monday, May 8, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy J. Livingston of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Detention Center for the report of a Controlled Dangerous Drug violation by an inmate.
Upon arrival he was informed by Correctional Officer, J. Ashley, that inmate, Franklin Burkman, 43, of Lusby, was found to have a yellow plastic baggie hidden on his body, which contained crushed Oxycontin pills.
Burkman was charged with Possession/Receive a CDS/Synthetic Narcotic while Confined (Oxycontin) and Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycontin).
