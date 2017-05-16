Inmate at Calvert County Jail Charged with Possession of Narcotics

May 16, 2017
On Monday, May 8, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy J. Livingston of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office  responded to the Detention Center for the report of a Controlled Dangerous Drug violation by an inmate.

Upon arrival he was informed by Correctional Officer, J. Ashley, that inmate, Franklin Burkman, 43, of Lusby, was found to have a yellow plastic baggie hidden on his body, which contained crushed Oxycontin pills.

Burkman was charged with Possession/Receive a CDS/Synthetic Narcotic while Confined (Oxycontin) and Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycontin).

5 Responses to Inmate at Calvert County Jail Charged with Possession of Narcotics

  1. Anonymous on May 16, 2017 at 6:59 am

    The face of a moron>

    Reply
    • cheywolf on May 16, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      I had to laugh at your comment… hahha

      Reply
  2. Nick on May 16, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Holy crap Batman! He looks a lot older than 43!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on May 16, 2017 at 8:05 am

    It is nice to see that he his taking his time locked up seriously and not completely wasting our tax dollars. Maybe now he will have no choice but to dry out but I would bet a paycheck that he is right back to the drugs less then 2 weeks after release. You would think by 43 he would have more self respect and self control but I guess some people are destined to always be POS addicts.

    Reply
  4. cheywolf on May 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    He should be the poster “child” why kids shouldn’t do drugs.

    Reply

