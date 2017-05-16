Annapolis Man in his Underwear Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

On Sunday, May 14, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Deputy A. Woodford of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Kent Road, in Sunderland, for the report of a disorderly subject.

The complainant advised that the disorderly subject was yelling, screaming, ripped flowers and bushes from a garden and flipped over a table.

Deputy Woodford observed a male, later identified as Jemar Holloway, 32, of Annapolis, outside the home dressed only in his underwear and crawling on the ground. As the deputy approached Holloway and tried to speak with him, he could smell a strong chemical smell emitting from his person. Holloway refused to follow verbal commands. Deputy R. Kreps arrived on the scene and was able to assist in handcuffing Holloway.

Due to his erratic behavior, he was initially transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital, cleared, released and then transported to the Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

