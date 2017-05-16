Annapolis Man in his Underwear Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

May 16, 2017
Jemar Holloway, 32, of Annapolis

On Sunday, May 14, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Deputy A. Woodford of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Kent Road, in Sunderland, for the report of a disorderly subject.

The complainant advised that the disorderly subject was yelling, screaming, ripped flowers and bushes from a garden and flipped over a table.

Deputy Woodford observed a male, later identified as Jemar Holloway, 32, of Annapolis, outside the home dressed only in his underwear and crawling on the ground. As the deputy approached Holloway and tried to speak with him, he could smell a strong chemical smell emitting from his person. Holloway refused to follow verbal commands. Deputy R. Kreps arrived on the scene and was able to assist in handcuffing Holloway.

Due to his erratic behavior, he was initially transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital, cleared, released and then transported to the Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

6 Responses to Annapolis Man in his Underwear Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

  1. Anon on May 16, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Gone off that water… lunchin out is not good for you bruh leave the drugs alone

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on May 16, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Sounds like PCP to me. Dangerous drug that makes people a danger to themselves and anyone unlucky enough to be in their path.

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on May 16, 2017 at 9:47 am

      Or bath salts.

      Reply
    • cheywolf on May 16, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      It makes people feel like they are on fire, the reason they strip. It also makes you feel no pain. The reason a person on PCP can be beaten and still try to fight. Tazing has no effect.

      Reply
  3. cheywolf on May 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    PCP at it again.

    Reply
  4. willie on May 16, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Jemar? Scrabble at it again.

    Reply

