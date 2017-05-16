Waldorf Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography and Weapons Charges

Bailey’s collection of child pornography included more than 280 images and 54 videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Caleb Andrew Bailey, 31, of Waldorf, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday, May 15, 2017, to illegal possession of unregistered machine guns, unregistered short-barreled rifles, unregistered destructive devices, and possession of child pornography charges.

At the time of his arrest, Caleb Andrew Bailey was a Maryland Delegate, selected by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign for the Republican National Convention.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Special Agent in Charge Daniel L. Board Jr. of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – Baltimore Field Division; Special Agent in Charge Andre R. Watson of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Postal Inspector in Charge Robert B. Wemyss of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division; and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry.

According to the plea agreement, on May 5, 2016, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) Special Agents executed federal search warrants at adjoining properties in Waldorf, Maryland associated with the Defendant. At the Defendant’s residence, law enforcement located, among other items, an underground bunker containing machine guns, machine gun manufacturing parts and devices, firearms, explosives, unregistered short-barreled rifles and destructive devices; covert recording devices; and child pornography on electronic devices seized inside and outside the residence, including one electronic device located within the underground bunker and other items moved from the Defendant’s bedroom at his residence and hidden in the woods by a minor victim at the direction of Bailey. At his parents’ residence, in the Defendant’s bedroom, law enforcement recovered an electronic device that contained internet searches indicative of child pornography.

During the execution of the search warrant on May 5, 2016, a 17-year-old minor was present at Bailey’s residence. The minor admitted that Bailey instructed the minor to remove a Panasonic Toughbook laptop, a Sony camera, and a Seagate external hard drive from Bailey’s residence and cover them with leaves by a footbridge in the woods behind the residence. Law enforcement recovered these items.

On May 17, 2016, the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations conducted a forensic analysis of Bailey’s electronic devices. The forensic analysis revealed that Bailey used hidden cameras to surreptitiously record videos of the victims in the bathroom of Bailey’s recreational vehicle, with the focus of those videos on the victims’ genitals. Bailey also physically transported the hidden cameras outside of Maryland to various hotels at which he stayed with the victims while competing in ATV races. In total, Bailey recorded over 100 videos capturing the genitals of the victims between March 2014 and January 2016. Bailey also created screen captures of portions of some of the videos that Bailey recorded of the victims. The screen captures depict the victims nude with their genitals exposed. Bailey saved these videos and video screen captures on the Seagate hard drive recovered during the execution of the search warrant at the Defendant’s residence on May 5, 2016. The forensic analysis also revealed that Bailey possessed other images and videos of child pornography on various electronic devices, including a hard drive located within his bunker, that do not appear to have been produced by him, including depictions of prepubescent minors and depictions of sadistic or masochistic conduct involving minors (bondage). Bailey’s collection of child pornography included more than 280 images and 54 videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

As part of his plea agreement, Bailey must register as a sex offender in the place where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Bailey and the government have agreed that if the Court accepts the plea agreement Bailey will be sentenced to between 120 and 324 months in prison.

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for November 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended ATF Baltimore Field Division, HSI Baltimore, U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division and Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer R. Sykes, Kristi N. O’Malley, and Thomas P. Windom, who are prosecuting the case.