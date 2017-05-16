Waldorf Man Arrested for Assault at St. Mary’s County Park and Ride

On Monday, May 8, 2017, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the St. Mary’s County Park and Ride located on Airport Road in California, for a third party reported assault in progress.

Deputies were advised by the Emergency Communication Dispatchers that citizens were calling in the assault and advised the subjects engaged in the fight were inside a passenger vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and the subjects inside, actively engaged in an altercation.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Jermaine Cornellius Dorsey, 35 of Waldorf, attempted to pull the victim out of the vehicle, kicked the victim in the stomach, and struck the victim several times with a closed fist in the face.

Deputy J. Davis observed injuries to the victim consistent with victim and witness statements of what had transpired.

Deputy Davis arrested Dorsey and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

