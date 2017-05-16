Benjamin “Alfred” Knott, 84 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 15, 2017 in Callaway, MD.

Born September 5, 1932 in Drayden, MD, to the late Benjamin Alfred Knott and Cathleen Agnes Payne Knott.

“Alfred” was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Sandra (Forrest) Jagelski whom he married on August 18, 1966 and passed away on January 19, 1991.

“Alfred” is survived by his loving wife, Betty Lou Norris Knott whom he married on July 10, 1993 in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, children; Benjamin A. (Brenda) Knott, II, Joseph Herman (Misty) Knott of Callaway, of MD, Christine (Pete) James of Newport News, VA, stepdaughter, Kathi (John) Guy, stepdaughter-in-law, Jeanette Norris, grandchildren; Kelly, Sandy, Kylee, Scottie, Brittany, Brooks and Steven, great-grandchildren; Callie Guy, Journey, Kaiden, James and Kruz, sister; Theresa Hutching of Ocala, FL. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Joseph Leroy Knott and David Leon Knott, and stepson, Bobby Norris.

Alfred Served in the United Sates Army from January 13, 1953 to December 15, 1954. While serving in the United States Army he earned the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

Alfred was the owner of AB&H Excavating for 40 plus years, he was an Associate Member of St. Mary’s Soil Conservation from 1992 to 1997 and a Board Member from 1997 to 2017.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD with Father Ron Potts officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Darrell Goode, Tommy Bean, Stanley Booth, Bruce Young, Roy Dyson, Brooks Norris, Steven Guy, and Fuzzy Knott.