Joseph Richard “Skip” Organ, 73

Joseph Richard “Skip” Organ, age 73 of Waldorf, Maryland, died May 12, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by family.

Skip was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a driver for 20 plus years with Spring Dell Center. He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Waldorf and enjoyed playing golf and slot machines. He was a big sports fan, especially the Redskins, the Capitals, and the Nationals. Always vacationed at Carolina Beach. He enjoyed cooking, especially his famous meat balls, and was the ultimate family man.

He was the son of Richard Joseph Organ and Josephine Evelyn Organ.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan R. Organ; his daughters, Jeanette R. Organ and Jacquelyn R. Taylor; his sister, Renee M. White and husband Daniel; his grandchildren, Graham, Austin, Savannah, and Noah; and his nephews, Matthew and Nicholas.

Friends received on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Catholic Wake Service at 6:30PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, Maryland 20602.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.