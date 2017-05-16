On May 12, 2017, John Lohman, Jr. peacefully passed away at his home in Waldorf, Maryland. He was born in Sharpsburg, MD and attended Eastern High School in SE Washington, DC. He was the oldest son of the late John Lohman, Sr. and Pearl Hudson Lohman.

He was a World War II Veteran who served in a number of locations including the Pacific arena. After the war, he worked for the Henry B. Gilpin Wholesale Drug Company for over 43 years. He was a very loving father who was actively involved in the sport activities of his sons over the years. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Marie for 71 years.

He was predeceased in death by his son John Lohman, III; step brother Martin; brothers Leonard, Jack, and Richard; and his sister Ida.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Mae Shevitz; brother Gary Lohman; children James B. (Susan) and Joseph A. (Josie); his grandchildren Lauren, Kristen, and Connor Lohman; his five step grandchildren James, Quan, Brigitte, Barbara, Robert; and his nine step great grandchildren Kyle, Sydney, Emma, Zoe, Hailey, Madeleine, Mia, Justyse, and Damin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Friends received on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 4-7PM with a Wake Service at 6PM at the Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. An additional visitation on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at Our Lady of Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20602.

Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Church Cemetery, Waldorf MD.