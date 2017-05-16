Catherine Lynn Standa, 55, of Lusby, MD, passed away on May 10, 2017 at her residence.

Born on February 22, 1962 in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of Joseph John Standa and Roberta Louise (Riblett) Standa.

Catherine graduated from Largo High School in 1980 and attended the College of Southern Maryland. She moved to Calvert County from Prince George’s County, MD in 1989. She worked as a Behavioral Health Case Manager for the Calvert County Health Department. Catherine enjoyed being a beach comber, visiting distant shores. She was a mental health activist, an avid Steelers fan, an avid motorcyclist riding for pleasure and for just cause benefits, and was a member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge #495.

Catherine is survived by her parents, Roberta and Joseph Standa; her children, Tina Standa and Toni Swider of Lusby, MD; two grandchildren; and her siblings.