Kenneth Lee Hightower, 95, died on May 11 2017 in Waldorf, Md. He was born in Tarboro, NC on January 19, 1922 to the late Gurney and Bessie Hightower. Kenneth was a lifelong Washington area resident and attended Maryland Park High School.

He was a veteran of WWII serving in the USN. Kenneth was a civilian employee at Andrews AFB. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Teachum Hightower, Brothers Ralph Hightower and William Hightower and his sister, Lois Sonntag.

He is survived by nieces, Cynthia Lee Sigafoose (William) and Duane Koeberl (Walter), nephews William Teachum (Lori) and John Sonntag of White Plains, Md. Kenneth had many great nieces and nephews including William P. Sigafoose (Michelle), Matthew Sigafoose (Crystal), Michelle Gauthier (Richard), Brian O’Dell (Gretchen), Benjamin Teachum and Ryan Teachum. Kenneth is, also, survived by his sister-in-law, Dale Teachum.