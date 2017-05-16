Chase Allen Potkay, 16, a Junior at Northern High School passed away May 12, 2017 at his home. Chase was born May 13, 2000 in Olney, MD to Julie (Reid) and Christopher A. Potkay and moved to Chesapeake Beach in November of 2000. Chase loved his family and friends and brought much joy and happiness to their lives.

He enjoyed skateboarding, hiking, camping and being on or near the water. He had his boaters’ license and liked to take his friends fishing and crabbing. He also liked to workout at the gym with his buddies. Chase was planning to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering after he completed high school.

Chase is survived by his parents Julie and Chris, a brother Cole Potkay, and his dog Shelby, all of the home, grandparents Jack and Jean Reid of West River, MD and Joyce and Stephen Potkay of Germantown, MD, aunts and uncles Brenda and Jack Reid III of Chesapeake Beach and Mende and Jason Potkay of Frederick, MD, and cousins Austin and Justin Reid and Charlotte and Natalie Potkay.