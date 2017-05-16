Blanche Rebecca Midkiff, 78, formerly of North Beach, MD, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2017.

She was born August, 3, 1938 in Washington, D.C. to Charles and Dorothy (Tawney) Nashwinter. She was the beloved wife to Raleigh F. Midkiff, Sr., who passed away October 24, 1998.

She was preceded in death by her 3 daughters, Rose M. Newgent, Mitzy L. DePhillip and Helen A. Yates. She is survived by her son, Raleigh F. Midkiff, Jr., and his wife Jodi of Ocean City, MD. Also surviving are her grandchildren whom she loved very much, Sherry DePhillip, John Newgent, Terri DePhillip-Patterson, Teddy Yates III, Kevin Newgent, Raleigh Midkiff III, Sean Newgent, Kacie Midkiff and Michael Midkiff.

She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Blanche enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, canning and crocheting. Most importantly she just loved to spend time with her family.