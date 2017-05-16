Susan Marie Buckmaster, 92, of Chesapeake Beach passed away May 15, 2017 at her residence. She was born February 1, 1925 in Conemaugh, PA to Harry Melvin and Maude Dale (Altimus) Graham.

She was raised in Conemaugh and graduated from Conemaugh High School. Sue was employed with the FBI in Washington, D.C. She married Charles Buckmaster on March 1, 1947 and they lived and raised their family in Chesapeake Beach. Sue also waitressed at Stinnetts Restaurant and enjoyed helping out at Buckmasters Crab House in Chesapeake Beach. Sue enjoyed trips with friends and visiting her family in Pennsylvania. She also loved dancing and cooking.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband Charles Maurice Buckmaster, her parents and siblings Kathleen, Bud and Harry Graham, Nellie Burnat, Helen Boswell and Lola Maitland.

She is survived by sons Graham Dale Buckmaster, Charles Gregory Buckmaster and William Grady Buckmaster, all of Chesapeake Beach. She is also survived by grandchildren William Grady Buckmaster II, Charles Gannon Buckmaster, Kylie Gail Norfolk, Jessica Lee Souder, Michael Gregory Buckmaster, Charles Gavin Buckmaster and Ashley Buckmaster, eleven great-grandchildren and brothers Rev. Dr. Jack Graham of NY and Gary Graham of PA