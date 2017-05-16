Pamela Barron Hewlett Enrico passed away on Friday, May 5, 2017, following a courageous struggle with leukemia. Pam was born to Samuel Pressey Hewlett and Muriel Barron Hewlett on December 29, 1947, in DuBois, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Nina Hewlett Dahlquist and Tina Hewlett Chati. Pam is survived by her husband of forty years, Ray, and two sons, Michael Edward Enrico and Patrick David Enrico. She is also survived by: her brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Christy Enrico; brother-in-law, Dave Chati; nieces, Jill Chati Freel and Anna Flowers Dahlquist; their children; and many close, professional friends from Calvert and Prince Georges County Public School Systems.

Pam graduated from Emory University in 1969 and received her M.Ed. from Suffolk University in 1971. During her 38 year career in education, Pam taught English/Language Arts and served as the Language Arts Resource Teacher for Calvert County’s secondary schools. After retirement, Pam enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling with family, and spending time with friends. Treasured and especially wonderful moments for Pam were her book club gatherings and both lunches and dinners with the “Ladies of Leisure” and the “Juliets”–two groups of close, professional friends. Membership in Chesapeake Church and Delta Kappa Gamma enhanced her life, as well. Most of all, Pam loved spending time with her family and planning family trips. Pam’s ever present smile, her positive outlook, and her unconditional support for and love of her family will be remembered and treasured by all of those close to her.

A visitation will be held at the Lee Funeral Home Calvert, P.A., 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 5 to 8 pm.

Interment will be private.