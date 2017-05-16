On Saturday, May 6th, 2017, Norman Lee Wineland, Sr., 76, died at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. He was born on May 3rd, 1941 in Washington, D.C. and attended Anacostia High School. After high school, his patriotic duty called him to serve six years in the U.S. Navy. Norman received numerous commendations as a civil servant before retiring from the Andrews Air Force Base, 89th Civil Engineering Squadron in 2004.

His many interests included rebuilding hot rods and classic cars, playing and teaching guitar, planting his garden, enjoying his boat by taking family and friends fishing. Norman was always happy go-lucky, bringing joy to everyone he met. He was the epitome of “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toy’s Are Us Kid.” He actively participated in Andrew’s Air Force Base air shows, Christmas in April, as well as decorating his home Town Center for the holidays. He also enjoyed serving members of the community by volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

Norman is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Wineland nee Goldfarb, his children, Norman Lee Wineland, Jr., Sheri Anderson, (Jeff), Kathy Emery (John), and Sharla Blackwood (Steve) and his extended families children, Glenda Gordon (John), Debbie Norton (Joe), Sharon Most (Neal), and Charles Budman (Phaedra). He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.

Family will receive friends at the Lee Funeral Home Calvert, P.A., 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Thursday, May 11th, 2017 from 11:30 am until a service at 12:30 pm.

Interment with military honor to follow at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.