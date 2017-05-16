Delia Ann Henderson, 57

Delia Ann Henderson was born May 11th 1959 to Ralph and Barbara Corona of Oxon Hill MD. Soon after, they relocated to Clinton MD., where she met the love of her life, Barry and they spent the next 46 years together. Dee Ann graduated from Surrattsville High School in 1977, and soon after became a mother to two beautiful children. Dee Ann worked as a paraprofessional with PGCPS at Tanglewood School, tirelessly dedicating herself to students with special needs. In 2014, Dee Ann became known as “MawMaw to the first of two grandchildren, at which time she dedicated her life to making them her first priority. Putting others first was always her goal in life. If you needed it and she had it, you were going to get it whether you liked it or not.

Dee Ann was predeceased by her mother Barbara Ann Corona, and is survived by her husband of 36 years Barry Henderson, father Ralph Corona, mother in law Mary Henderson, sister Virginia Corona , sister in law Brenda Dennison (David),brother in law Roger Henderson, daughter Ginger Howard (Patrick), son Randy Henderson, her pride and joys-grandson Charles and granddaughter Eleanor Howard , a step grand-daughter Alyssa Howard and a large group of friends, co-workers and loved ones that she considered family.

Repass will follow at the Clinton Volunteer Fire Dept, 9025 Woodyard Rd, Clinton MD. 20735

