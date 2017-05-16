Portia Wilson Thompson, 72, of Waldorf, MD passed away Monday, May 8, 2017.

Loving daughter of the late Gloria (Griffin) Wilson and Charles Wilson.

Portia grew up in Washington, D.C. where she graduated from the Academy of Our Lady High School. She attended and graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Science in economics. Portia worked for the Federal Reserve Board as a director. She enjoyed traveling and reading.

Survived by adoring children Jared Martin Thompson of Waldorf, MD, and Lisa-Marie Thompson of Washington, D.C.; Beloved sister of Charles Wilson, Byron Wilson, and Linda Harried; dear grandmother of Jiovan Michael Thompson, Miguel Charles Thompson, and Gabriel Martin Thompson. In addition to her parents, Portia was predeceased by her son Joseph Michael Thompson and her sister Candy Renee Wilson.