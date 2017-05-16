George M. Sanner, II, “Skip” or Uncle Bubby”, 72, of Clinton, MD passed away on May 10, 2017. George was born on July 15, 1944 in Cheverly, MD to the late George M. Sanner, I, and Virginia Dare.

George had retired as a Repossession Agent. Everyone knew him as “Skip”. He enjoyed old Cars, Boating, Trains, Camping, Fishing, Story Telling, and Tinkering with things. He was the president of the Dr. Mudd Society. He especially loved his Family.

George is predeceased also by his Brother-In-Law, Ernie Livingston.

George is survived by his Spouse, Valerie Fontaine. Children, Brandi Hunley (David), George M. Sanner, III “Chip”, James M. Sanner “Mike” (Debbie), and Justin Fontaine. Sisters, Carolyn Livingston, and Linda Muller (Pete). Grandchildren, Amanda (Erik), David Glen, Kayla, CJ (George, IV), Alan, Jason, & Chris. Great-Grandchildren, Kamdyn, Kerrigan, Hadley, Kayleigh, Adam, and Gabriel.

Niece Robin Kirby (Tony), Nephew Chuckie Livingston (Barbara), Samantha Livingston, Sarah Kirby, and J.R. Kirby.