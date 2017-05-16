On November 15, 1964 in Harnett County, NC, Sonda Rounette Adams was born to Samuel Lee Adams, Sr. and Marie Andrea Adams. She is the fourth of six children.

A Time to Rest – On May 11, 2017 the Lord called His servant Sonda R. Owens home.

A Time to Remember – Sonda grew up in a Military family and traveled overseas and throughout the United States with her parents and siblings. In the summer of 1973, after her father completed his military career Sonda and her family relocated to Washington, DC. It is in DC that Sonda discovered her love for cheerleading. She was her father’s daughter in all things and could fish and watch and provide commentary on all manner of sports with the best of them. She was also her mother’s daughter and shared her love for reading and for people. Sonda’s family relocated to Alexandria, VA where she graduated from Groveton High School.

Sonda met the love of her life Derrick Owens in 1987. They were married on May 5, 1988 and celebrated 29 years of LOVE on May 5, 2017. Derrick and Sonda have two daughters, Andrea and Michelle and later in life God added Kaleb to their family. Sonda loved family and sports and people. She was unconditional in her love, her sharing and her caring.

Sonda earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Maryland University College. She spent the majority of her career in federal service and worked at the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission as a contracting officer.

Sonda’s love for sports led her to coach youth football alongside her husband. When it came to basketball she was the ultimate NC Tar heels fan.

Sonda joined Redeeming Love Outreach Center on May 15, 2005. Sonda was a faithful member with a huge heart and listening ear. She served as the Treasurer of the Ambassadors in Mission and on the Usher Board.

Her Legacy of Love Lives on in – Her Husband: Derrick Owens; Her children: Andrea, Michelle Owens and Kaleb; Her brothers: Samuel Adams, Jr., Sandy Adams (Stephanie), Michael-Sean Adams; Her sisters: Toni Adams, Poughkeepsie, NY; Vinicia Joyner (Dwight) ; Her Aunt: Betty Jean Smith, Spring Lake, NC; Her in laws: Father-in-Law Derrick B. Owens (Diane), Mother-in Law Joyce Womack; Brother-in-Law Jamal Owens; Her nieces: Sandy Simmons, Kamaya Holliday, Raleigh, NC, and nephews: Patrick Mimms, Ralpheal Simmons and Jaheim Owens, and a host of extended family, adopted family and friend

Attendee’s are asked to wear something in white in honor of Sonda. For those desiring, contributions in memory of Sonda may be directed to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO BOX 1848, Longmont, CO 80502