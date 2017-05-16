Elizabeth Diane Irzinski, 75

Elizabeth Diane Irzinski of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017, at the age of 75.

She was born on May 29, 1941, in Nashville, TN, to Donna Aileen (Hughston) and Carnie Lester Monts De Oca.

Elizabeth loved children and became a school teacher, retiring from the Montgomery County School System in 2003. After retiring, she volunteered at the Huntingtown Elementary and at Vacation Bible School.

She enjoyed watching the dolphins, beach sunrises, college football and cheering for the Florida Gators. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

Elizabeth was the beloved wife of the late Edward Paul Irzinski, who passed away in 1986. She was the loving mother of Elizabeth D. Wood and her husband Craig and Andrea L. Goren and her husband Todd. She was the devoted grandmother of William and Christian Wood and Hannah and Elani Goren.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Huntingtown United Methodist Church, 4020 Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639, on Saturday, May 20 from 10 am until start of Memorial Services at 11 am.

Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park and Gardens, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853.