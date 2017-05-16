Mary Nearia Canter, 93

Mary Nearia Canter, of White Plains, MD (formally of PG County) passed peacefully on May 13, 2017 at the age of 93.

Born in Upper Marlboro, MD to Grover Sweeney and Ella Smith Sweeney.

Throughout her life Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends she made family, listening to her records, baking, taking care of all the kids, bowling and many other things.

Beloved mother of Ann Marie Pritchard of White Plains, MD and Candy Moran (Brent) of Lakeland, FL; Loving grandmother of Missy, Laurie, Robin and Joel; dear great-grandmother of Amanda, Ashley, Alisha, Alexis, Dallas, Jax, Janae, Jazmin, Sarah, Anthony and Londel; great-great-grandmother of Zoey, Kody, Angelo, Ariyanna, Justin and Autumn. In addition to her parents, Mary was also pre-deceased by her husband, the late Earl Joseph Canter, siblings, and her son-in-law James Pritchard.