Lexington Park Man Arrested for Possession of Ecstasy in Lusby

On Sunday, May 14, 2017, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Trooper First Class Davis, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Route 4 near HG Trueman Road in Lusby.

While talking to the driver, several criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. The K-9 scan revealed a positive indication of Controlled Dangerous Substances.

A probable cause search was conducted and 94 pills of Ecstasy-MDMA were located along with a digital scale.

The driver, Tremaine J. Berry, 27 of Lexington Park, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

A passenger in the vehicle was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and received a civil citation and was released.

