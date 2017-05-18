UPDATE: Six Arrests Made in Waldorf Home Invasion Murder

May 18, 2017

UPDATE 5/18/2017 @12:00 p.m. – Official Press Release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office: Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have charged six suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Samuel Keith Gemeny, 35, of Waldorf.

The homicide occurred on May 16 in the 3400 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf. Gemeny was shot inside his apartment during a dispute about property.

The suspects were arrested on May 17 and charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and other related crimes: Dominic Xavier Daniel, 24, of Waldorf; Dominique Ariel Grant, 28 of Waldorf; Gabrielle Marie Ditella, 19, of Costesville, PA; Andrew Loren Webb, 24, of Waldorf; Morgan Tyrone Rich Jr., 27 of Waldorf and Jared Jacob Hayes, 31, of Waldorf.

UPDATE 5/18/2017 @ 11:55 a.m: According to court documents, six people have been arrested and charged with murder, home invasion, armed robbery and several other charges in the shooting and murder of Samuel Keith Gemeny, 35, of Waldorf .

Gemeny was shot and killed during a home invasion on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, on Promenade Place in Waldorf.

Dominic Xavier Daniel, 24, of Princeton Lane, in Waldorf, Dominique Ariel Grant, 28, of Ferguson Court, in Waldorf, Jared Jacob Hayes, 31, of Seagrape Court, in Waldorf, Andrew Loren Webb, 24, of Plantation Pines Place, in Waldorf, Morgan Tyrone Rich Jr., 27, of Robinson Place, in Waldorf, and Gabrielle Marie Ditella, 19, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, were arrested by police.

They are currently being held on a no bail status at this time.

Dominic Xavier Daniel is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, first degree assault, second degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, first-degree burglary, third degree burglary, fourth degree burglary, reckless endangerment, firearm use in the commission of a felony, robbery, handgun on a person, handgun in vehicle and attempted theft.

Andrew Loren Web, Morgan Tyrone Rich and Gabrielle Marie Ditella are charged with first-degree murder, false imprisonment, four counts of armed robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of home invasion, six counts of firearm use in the commission of a felony, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Dominique Grant is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of home invasion, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, six charges of firearm use in a felony crime, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and two counts of attempted armed robbery.

UPDATE 5/17/2017 @ 2:40 p.m: On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Samuel Keith Gemeny, 35, of Waldorf inside his apartment with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed three suspects knocked on the door of the apartment. When an occupant of the apartment opened the door, the suspects forced their way inside. An argument ensued between Gemeny and the suspects during which Gemeny struck one suspect over the head with an iPad. Another suspect then shot Gemeny.

The suspects fled from the area in an unknown type of car.

Based on additional information, it appears the suspects knew the victim and were arguing over property just prior to the shooting.

Detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. C. Shankster at (301) 609-6513. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

UPDATE 5/16/2017 @ 10:00 p.m: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office, posted the following information on their Facebook page.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf.

Call came in at 8:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation showed suspects forced their way inside apartment and shot adult male.

Victim pronounced deceased on the scene. Suspects fled area in unknown type car.

Detectives looking into possibility suspects knew the victim. Investigators working leads.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call (301) 932-2222. Tipsters who have suspect information but want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Cash Reward.

5/16/2017 @ 9:10 p.m.: On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 8:25 p.m, Police in Charles County responded to an apartment on Promenade Place, in Waldorf, for the report of a home invasion, with at least one person shot.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the Westchester at the Pavilions Apartments, and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim has been pronounced dead.

Three suspects fled the scene, and are considered to be armed and dangerous, they are described as two black males and a short black light skinned female.

No further information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



Dominic Xavier Daniel, 24, of Princeton Lane, in Waldorf

Dominic Xavier Daniel, 24, of Princeton Lane, in Waldorf

[captio


n id=”attachment_419120″ align=”aligncenter” width=”480″]Dominique Ariel Grant, 28, of Ferguson Court, in Waldorf Dominique Ariel Grant, 28, of Ferguson Court, in Waldorf[/caption]

Jared Jacob Hayes, 31, of Seagrape Court, in Waldorf

Jared Jacob Hayes, 31, of Seagrape Court, in Waldorf

Andrew Loren Webb, 24, of Plantation Pines Place, in Waldorf

Andrew Loren Webb, 24, of Plantation Pines Place, in Waldorf

Morgan Tyrone Rich Jr., 27, of Robinson Place, in Waldorf

Morgan Tyrone Rich Jr., 27, of Robinson Place, in Waldorf

Gabrielle Marie Ditella, 19, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Gabrielle Marie Ditella, 19, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania

This entry was posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:40 am and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to UPDATE: Six Arrests Made in Waldorf Home Invasion Murder

  1. Jim Bob on May 16, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Anyone else NOT surprised by any details in this article?

    Reply
    • Roe on May 17, 2017 at 12:09 am

      I’m not surprised by your response, can you Trump supporters at least try to be original? If you’re going to be a biggot at least be funny.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on May 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm

        *Bigot

        Reply
      • Jim Bob on May 17, 2017 at 5:28 pm

        Spoken like a Berkeley, CA dissident.

        Reply
        • Bob Lob Law on May 18, 2017 at 7:40 am

          Liberalism is a mental disorder.

          Reply
      • Tell You What on May 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

        You tried to come off as intelligent, but due to your lack of spelling, you failed miserably. Typical idiots who bring politics into the comments.

        Reply
    • Sounds about right on May 17, 2017 at 7:14 am

      Im sure theys just good keeeeds on they’s way to church. They din do nuffin. I could have given a description of the perps with at least the same level of detail, without reading the story. I’m sure BLM will be here any minute now

      Reply
  2. Concerned citizen on May 16, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    It’s a damn shame what waldorf has turned into. Scary place to raise kids these days.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on May 17, 2017 at 12:08 am

    I’m not surprised by your response, can you Trump supporters at least try to be original? If you’re going to be a biggot at least be funny.

    Reply
    • MarineVet on May 17, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      big·ot

      noun: bigot; plural noun: bigots

      a person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions

      (At least chose the correct word if you are going to deflect from the crime in Waldorf)

      Reply
    • Roe's Bro on May 17, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      If you liberals would stop posting the same response several times over, American citizens may take you more seriously. Stop your whining, open your eyes, take a look at what is happening around you and stop being passive. Do SOMETHING about it.

      Reply
  4. Jim on May 17, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Figures, let them kill each other.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on May 17, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Animals killing animals

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on May 17, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Just another day in the DORF.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on May 17, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I anit surprised that the people that never left southern maryland are all gonna say..ooo its getting bad out here..or waldorf is like the city…anyone that says that never been no where..they kicked the door in…its clear the one that was shot is not a angel…no one kicks a door in with those intentions unless its for a reason.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on May 17, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Thugs killing thugs. Win win for the taxpayer.

    Reply
  9. britt on May 17, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Anyone else not surprised that it would be a “Jim Bob” to make this comment?

    Reply
    • Jim Bob on May 17, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Isn’t everyone surprised that “britt” contributed nothing other repeating comments made by others?

      Reply
  10. tml on May 17, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Heads up folks–the victim was white, so instead of making this a race thing, how about sending condolences out to his family regardless of the circumstances. And praying that his murderers are caught. Damn!

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on May 17, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Just another example of the trash taking out the trash in an area that used to be a decent place to live. One more reason to pack your things and leave PG County South.

    Reply
  12. Shellz on May 17, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    All this is just senseless! SMDH

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on May 17, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Another 13% that commits 50% of violent crimes. Typical, right Big Dookie?

    Reply
  14. Amendment Two on May 17, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Heard one perp in custody and one soon to be (unless he puts up a fight- then he can join his victim)

    Reply
  15. Anonymous on May 17, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Since when did the word “black” become synonymous with the word “light?” Black is supposed to be black/dark and “the absence of light” the last time I checked.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.