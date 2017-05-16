VIDEO: Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Armed Robberies In Lexington Park

Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Two Armed Robbery Suspects

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for armed robberies in the Lexington Park area.

On Saturday, May 6, 2017, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol division responded to Niko’s Pizza, in the St. Mary’s Square shopping center, in Lexington Park for a reported armed robbery.

The investigation revealed two suspects robbed a business owner at gunpoint in the parking lot.

At approximately, 9:30 p.m., Deputies responded to another call for a robbery. During this incident, a taxi cab driver was robbed at gunpoint while picking up two suspects from a nearby gas station.

Detectives believe the two suspects are responsible for both robberies.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and is continuing the investigations.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext. 8128 or by email, Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

You can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.