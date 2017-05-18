UPDATE: Second Victim In Fatal Anne Arundel County Crash Succumbs To Injuries

A second victim involved in the Anne Arundel County fatal crash today has succumbed to his injuries after being hit head-on while traveling Route 50 earlier today.

The second deceased victim is identified as Robert Skidmore, 66, of Cape St. Clair, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at Shock Trauma. Skidmore was driving a silver 2016 Mercedes SUV eastbound on Route 50 when he was hit head on by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Laura Ashley Murphy, 22, of Salisbury, was the driver of the black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan involved in the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. For unknown reasons at this time, Murphy was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 in Annapolis.

The other passenger in Murphy’s vehicle was her son, a 14-month old infant. He was flown by State Police medevac to Johns Hopkins where he is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

The third vehicle involved in the crash was driven by Anthony Stanley, 59 of Bowie. Stanley was driving a 2016 Nissan 350-Z, which sustained minor damage. He was uninjured in the crash.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Annapolis barrack responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Rt. 50 at Route 2, in Annapolis. As troopers dispatched, additional calls were received reporting the crash. Arriving troopers found fire and rescue personnel on the scene attending to the victim, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As of 4:00 p.m., troopers were still on the scene conducting the investigation and obtaining information. The preliminary information indicates that Murphy was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 50, approximately one-quarter mile east of the Severn River Bridge when the crash occurred. It is unknown where Murphy initially entered onto Route 50 at this time.

Murphy’s vehicle crashed head-on with Skidmore’s vehicle which came to rest on the side of the highway in a wooded area. He was trapped inside the vehicle. EMS providers on the scene requested a GO-TEAM response. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., Skidmore was extricated from the vehicle and transported by State Police medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel assisted on the scene with lane closures and detours. EMS providers from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Annapolis Fire Department also responded, along with police officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The investigation continues…

State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a woman driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 in Annapolis this afternoon.

The deceased victim is identified as Laura Ashley Murphy, 22, of Salisbury. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. Murphy was driving a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan.

The other passenger in Murphy’s vehicle was a 14-month old infant. He was flown by State Police medevac to Johns Hopkins where he is undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck head-on has not yet been identified pending next of kin notification. He was the sole occupant, driving a silver 2016 Mercedes SUV. EMS personnel extricated him from the vehicle and transported him by a second State Police medevac on the scene to Shock Trauma.

The third vehicle involved in the crash was driven by Anthony Stanley, 59 of Bowie. Stanley was driving a 2016 Nissan 350-Z, which sustained minor damage. He was uninjured in the crash.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Annapolis barrack responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Rt. 50 at Route 2, in Annapolis. As troopers dispatched, additional calls were received reporting the crash. Arriving troopers found fire and rescue personnel on the scene attending to the victim, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As of 4:00 p.m., troopers were still on the scene conducting the investigation and obtaining information. The preliminary information indicates that Murphy was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 50, approximately one-quarter mile east of the Severn River Bridge when the crash occurred. It is unknown where Murphy initially entered onto Route 50 at this time.

Murphy’s vehicle crashed head-on with the Mercedes SUV, which came to rest on the side of the highway in a wooded area. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle. EMS providers on the scene requested a GO-TEAM response. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., the driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported by State Police medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team has responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel are on the scene assisting with lane closures and detours around the scene.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene onto Route 450 and St. Margaret’s Road for Eastbound travel. Route 50 eastbound is expected to remain closed through the rush hour as the investigation and clean-up continues. Westbound Route 50 has been reopened. Motorists are urged to visit 511md.org or call 511 for updated traffic advisories.

The investigation continues…

