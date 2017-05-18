Read the Charging Documents from the Waldorf Home Invasion/Murder

UPDATE 5/18/2017 @12:00 p.m. – Below is the District Court of Maryland, Statement of Probable Cause.





Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have charged six suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Samuel Keith Gemeny, 35, of Waldorf.

The homicide occurred on May 16 in the 3400 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf. Gemeny was shot inside his apartment during a dispute about property.

The suspects were arrested on May 17 and charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and other related crimes: Dominic Xavier Daniel, 24, of Waldorf; Dominique Ariel Grant, 28 of Waldorf; Gabrielle Marie Ditella, 19, of Costesville, PA; Andrew Loren Webb, 24, of Waldorf; Morgan Tyrone Rich Jr., 27 of Waldorf and Jared Jacob Hayes, 31, of Waldorf.

UPDATE 5/18/2017 @ 11:55 a.m: According to court documents, six people have been arrested and charged with murder, home invasion, armed robbery and several other charges in the shooting and murder of Samuel Keith Gemeny, 35, of Waldorf .

Gemeny was shot and killed during a home invasion on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, on Promenade Place in Waldorf.

Dominic Xavier Daniel, 24, of Princeton Lane, in Waldorf, Dominique Ariel Grant, 28, of Ferguson Court, in Waldorf, Jared Jacob Hayes, 31, of Seagrape Court, in Waldorf, Andrew Loren Webb, 24, of Plantation Pines Place, in Waldorf, Morgan Tyrone Rich Jr., 27, of Robinson Place, in Waldorf, and Gabrielle Marie Ditella, 19, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, were arrested by police.

They are currently being held on a no bail status at this time.

Dominic Xavier Daniel is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, first degree assault, second degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, first-degree burglary, third degree burglary, fourth degree burglary, reckless endangerment, firearm use in the commission of a felony, robbery, handgun on a person, handgun in vehicle and attempted theft.

Andrew Loren Web, Morgan Tyrone Rich and Gabrielle Marie Ditella are charged with first-degree murder, false imprisonment, four counts of armed robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of home invasion, six counts of firearm use in the commission of a felony, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Dominique Grant is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of home invasion, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, six charges of firearm use in a felony crime, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and two counts of attempted armed robbery.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Samuel Keith Gemeny, 35, of Waldorf inside his apartment with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed three suspects knocked on the door of the apartment. When an occupant of the apartment opened the door, the suspects forced their way inside. An argument ensued between Gemeny and the suspects during which Gemeny struck one suspect over the head with an iPad. Another suspect then shot Gemeny.

The suspects fled from the area in an unknown type of car.

Based on additional information, it appears the suspects knew the victim and were arguing over property just prior to the shooting.

Detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. C. Shankster at (301) 609-6513. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

UPDATE 5/16/2017 @ 10:00 p.m: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office, posted the following information on their Facebook page.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf.

Call came in at 8:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation showed suspects forced their way inside apartment and shot adult male.

Victim pronounced deceased on the scene. Suspects fled area in unknown type car.

Detectives looking into possibility suspects knew the victim. Investigators working leads.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call (301) 932-2222. Tipsters who have suspect information but want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Cash Reward.

5/16/2017 @ 9:10 p.m.: On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 8:25 p.m, Police in Charles County responded to an apartment on Promenade Place, in Waldorf, for the report of a home invasion, with at least one person shot.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the Westchester at the Pavilions Apartments, and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim has been pronounced dead.

Three suspects fled the scene, and are considered to be armed and dangerous, they are described as two black males and a short black light skinned female.

No further information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.