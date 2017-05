Latoya Shawnta Jordan, 33 of Lexington Park, MD, a beloved daughter, mother, sister, granddaughter, family member and friend, unexpectedly departed this earthly life on May 12, 2017. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 for visitation at 9:00 am until time of service at 10:30 am at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Ln, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.