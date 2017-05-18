Shirley Evans Colleary, 86, of California, MD died May 15, 2017 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Born September 5, 1930 in Jackson, MS, she was the only child of the late Howard W. Evans and Grace Dear Evans. She was married on December 20, 1952 to John E. “Jack” Colleary Jr. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Jacksonville, FL.

The Colleary’s lived in St. Mary’s County from 1959 until 2004 when they retired and moved to Florida.

Shirley was the bookkeeper at Holy Face Church/Little Flower School from 1969 to 1981. She owned and managed Colonial Office Supplies, Inc. in Lexington Park from 1981 to 2003. She was President of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce in 1986-87 and honored as the Business Person of the Year in 1988.

She was a Past Grand Regent of Catholic Daughter’s Court St. Mary’s, served on the Board of Directors at Ryken High School 1970-75 and was a Director of Cedar Point Federal Credit Union 1995-2004. She was appointed by Governor Harry Hughes and reappointed by Governor William Donald Schaefer to serve on the 12th Circuit, Judicial Nominating Commission from 1988 to 1998.

She was a member of the St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society and an active member when, in 1983, she transcribed and published the “1860 Census of St. Mary’s County” with indexing by Roberts & Lineback.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother that enjoyed cooking, reading and genealogy.

She is survived by her children: John E. Colleary III, of Valley Lee, MD, Jan M. Timmer and her husband, John of Gainesville, VA, J. Michael Colleary of Bradenton, FL, and Patrick J. Colleary and his wife, Sherry of Wesley Chapel, FL; three grandchildren, John E. Colleary IV and John C. Pennisi, both of California, MD and Katelyn Williar and her husband, Brett of Broad Run, VA; and her great grandsons, Camden and Miles Williar. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Paul Thomas Colleary.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jaroslaw Gamrot on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10:00 am at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.