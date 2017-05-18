Thomas Ernest Klegin, 84, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on May 15, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 28, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to the late August F. Klegin and Frances M. Hontich Klegin.

In 1952 Tom proudly joined the United States Air Force and dedicated over 21 years of service to his country before his retirement in 1973 as a Master Sergeant. During his service he earned many awards and medals, including the Vietnam War, Meritorious Service Award and a Bronze Star. On September 26, 1952, he married his beloved wife, Michiko Klegin. Together they celebrated over 64 wonderful years of marriage. After retiring from the Air Force, he was self-employed as a skilled carpenter and built his own home in Clinton Maryland. He especially enjoyed woodcarving, and made many beautiful pieces. He enjoyed boating, crabbing, and fishing. His greatest love was for his family whom he loved spending his time with. He was a long-time volunteer at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. He was a member of the 5th. Air Force Nagoya Kamaki Reunion, Inc and the Elks Lodge.

In addition to his beloved wife, Tom is also survived by his children, Garry T. Klegin (Wife, Karen Cooper) of Chantilly, VA and Tracy E. Chamberlain ( Husband, Larry Chamberlain) of Smithfield, NC; his siblings, Delorice A. Borchardt of Chisago City, MN, Sharron A. Monroe of Faquay-Varina, NC, and Richard G. Klegin of Wagoner, OK; four grandchildren: Shon Klegin, Branden Klegin, Winfield Chamberlain, and Taylor Chamberlain; and two grandsons, Nolan and Hudson Klegin; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Klegin and great grandson, Camden Klegin.

Family will receive friends for Tom’s Life Celebration on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Ralph Nevin on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Calvert County, German Chapel Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Garry T. Klegin, Richard G. Klegin, Shon Klegin, Branden Klegin, Larry Chamberlain, and Norman Monroe.