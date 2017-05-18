Michael “Mike” Glenn Whittington, Sr. 55 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at his residence in Mechanicsville, MD on May 15, 2017. Michael was born on June 6, 1961 to the late George Richard Whittington and Mae Wilhelmina Whittington in Washington, DC. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing his guitar, listening to rock and roll music during every waking moment, the beach, crabbing, fishing, motorcycle riding, gardening and doing side work as a maintenance man.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Chick Whittington; his mother, Mae Wilhelmina Whittington; sons, Brian Michael Whittington (Kylee), Michael Glenn Whittington, Jr., Jeffrey Allen Whittington; sisters, Terry Lee Morris, Brenda Lynn Whittington; Grandchildren, Jackson Daniel Whittington, Rylan Michael Whittington; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Mike’s Life Celebration on Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 3 to 6pm with Prayers at 5pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 22, 2017 at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 with Father Conley officiating.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Brian Whittington, Jeffrey Whittington, Michael Whittington, Jr., David Chick, John Chick and Robert Evans. Alternate: Andrew Chick.