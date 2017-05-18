Jerry Dennis Matthews, 61, of Mechanicsville, Maryland died on May 15, 2017 in Mechanicsville.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on May 9, 1956, was the son of the late Hugh Mathews and the late Mary (Cole) Matthews.

Jerry worked for the Boilermakers Union Local 193. He was a member of the Mechanicsville MD Moose. Jerry enjoyed playing cards, dealing cards, fishing and going out on the boat with friends and family, motorcycle riding and most of all, relaxing in the shade under the big tree in his yard.

Jerry is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Hugh Matthews, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lori, his children, Jerry Dennis Matthews, Jr., Cheyenne Michelle Matthews, Heather Christine Hayes, Blair Patrick Hayes, Jr. and 6 grandchildren. Also surviving Jerry are his sisters, Susan Meredith, Esther Toth and Mary Cooney.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, May 18th from 5-8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 19th at 11AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A. with Dr. Carl Snyder officiating.

Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

Pallbearers are: Steve Shorter, Richard Bakewell, Rob Moyer, Scott Hall, Jimmy Toth and Rodney Miller.