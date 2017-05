Reginald “Dwight” Swann was born on November 10, 1948 to Albert & Mary Swann. Dwight was raised and educated in Charles County MD. While attending many church functions, Dwight met his love and partner of 45 years Valerie Swann. Committing to one another through marriage on June 5, 1971.

He was blessed with two great sons Dwayne & David Swann. Later in life he was again blessed with his beautiful granddaughter Logan Swann.