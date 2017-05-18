Gordon Lee Thurston, 60

On May 15, 2017, Gordon Lee Thurston, age 60, peacefully passed away at his home in La Plata, Maryland from Leukemia.

He was the only son of Gordon Thurston and Shirley (Thurston) Vermillion.

He is survived by his four sisters, Virginia Poe (brother-in-law Randy), Barbara Thurston, Lottie Gray (brother-in-law Steve), and Susan Thurston. He was loved by his three nieces and one nephew, Tina (husband John), Chrissy, Courtney (husband Bryan), Tyler; one great niece, Brittney; and one great nephew, Austin.

Gordon will be remembered for his love of all animals, rock-n-roll music, the Rolling Stones, and his many trips to the beach, especially Ocean City, Maryland.

The family is planning a private service.