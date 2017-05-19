UPDATE: Maryland State Police College Park Barrack investigating fatal accident.

Troopers of the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack continue investigating fatal accident. The occupants of the Nissan passenger vehicle have been identified. The driver was identified as Damon Walker Richardson Jr., 20 , of Bowie, Maryland. The front passenger was identified as Ahniya Muhammad, 21, of Lanham, Maryland. The deceased was identified as Robert Antonio Flowers, 20, of Mitchellville, Maryland.

Troopers investigating the collision learned from witnesses that the Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling west bound on Route 50 (John Hanson Highway) in the HOV lane prior to Route 704 (Martin Luther King Jr. Highway) at a high rate of speed, swerved across lanes and lost control. The vehicle struck a tree and then a sound barrier wall where it came to rest.

Both Richardson and Muhammad continue to be treated for injuries sustained during the collision at the Prince George’s Hospital Center. Flowers’ next of kin was notified by members of the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack. Alcohol was not a factor in this collision. All lanes of Route 50 are currently open.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101