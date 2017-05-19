Hoyer Statement on Action to Protect Affordable Health Care for Thousands of Marylanders

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer released the following statement today after Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined with Attorneys General from more than a dozen states in moving to intervene in a lawsuit filed by House Republicans that undercuts the Affordable Care Act:

“I am pleased that Attorney General Frosh joined with his fellow Attorneys General in a motion to intervene in the lawsuit filed by House Republicans which seeks to undermine the Affordable Care Act. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, hundreds of thousands of Marylanders now have quality, affordable health coverage.

“Attempts by President Trump and Republicans in Congress to end cost sharing reduction payments would adversely affect families not just in Maryland, but across the nation. These payments, established by the Affordable Care Act, make health care services affordable for millions of middle class families who would otherwise be unable to access care.

“President Trump and Republican leaders must end their efforts to sabotage the health care law, and instead work with Democrats to strengthen the law so that even more Americans can obtain quality, affordable health care.”