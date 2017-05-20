Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Clinton

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash involving several vehicles and a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was killed in the collision. He’s 52-year-old Julian Anthony of Trowbridge Drive in Fort Washington.

The collision occurred on May 18th, shortly before 9:00 pm, in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road in Clinton.

The preliminary investigation reveals a car heading eastbound on Piscataway Road crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle head on. Debris from that collision struck a third car. An SUV was also involved in this collision. No one else was hurt.

