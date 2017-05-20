St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Participates in Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, along with Triad/SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together), held their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in Hollywood, MD.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office presented the colors, followed by the National Anthem, sung by students from the Leonardtown Middle School Chorus. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Chaplin Steve Kooy led the invocation, memorial service, and benediction.

Assistant Sheriff Major Michael Merican addressed the audience before congratulating the award recipients.

“We have your back and salute you [the community], for your support for us.” He said.

He commended the deputies and correctional officers for the challenging work they do every day and their families for the sacrifices they make.

“May the last name on the wall remain the last name on the wall,” Merican said.

Several officers recognized from the law enforcement agencies within St. Mary’s County. The local leadership, including elected officials, showed their support by presenting each of the law enforcement officers with citations.

On behalf of Sheriff Cameron and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, congratulations to all of the award recipients:

Deputy First Class Brandon T. Foor, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Correctional Officer Michael A. Labanowski, Jr., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division

Public Safety Officer Angelene Colas, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Department of Public Safety

John A. Nelson, Deputy Fire Marshall, Maryland State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office

Trooper First Class Christopher Ditoto, Maryland State Police – Leonardtown Barrack “T”

Corporal Wesley Tillack, Patuxent River Police Department, Public Safety

Sergeant Steven B. Koch, Maryland State Police Aviation Command

Rick Starliper, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, Southern Region – Area 4

Petty Officer Second Class Gary S. Kovak, United States Coast Guard, St. Inigoes

Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Hill, Office of the State’s Attorney

Douglas Kuykendall, Lead Public Safety Coordinator, College of Southern Maryland, Department of Public Safety

Congratulations to all of the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day award recipients from Sheriff Cameron and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office.