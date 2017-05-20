2016 Charles County Preservation Award Winners Announced

The Charles County Historic Preservation Commission hosted a Preservation Reception and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 18, at Smallwood State Park (2750 Sweden Point Road, Marbury). As part of this event, the commission announced the 2016 Charles County Preservation Award winners. Pat Turner, Derek and Beth Turner, Tina and Steve Lohr, Grayden Hays, and Wayne Wilkerson were preservation award recipients. Tyler Quick received honorable mention for 2016.

Grayden Hays, a local Boy Scout; and Wayne Wilkerson received a Preservation Service Award for cleanup and restoration efforts at the Crabb Family Cemetery located in the Davenleigh development near Benedict. The cemetery contains the graves of Thomas and Elizabeth Crabb, and their son and daughter-in-law, Ralph and Priscilla Sprigg Crabb. The Crabbs were merchants, planters, and members of the colonial Maryland legislature. The cemetery is one of the earliest in Charles County and dates to the early 18th century.

A Preservation Project Award was awarded to Pat Turner, Derek and Beth Turner, and Tina and Steve Lohr of S.D. Lohr Inc. for the restoration of the Bowling Green Farmhouse. The home was built in the early 19th century, and renovated in the Victorian-style around 1875. Bowling Green is one of the earliest and most elaborate post-Civil War dwellings in Charles County, and has been owned and occupied by members of the same extended family (Bowling, Posey and Turner) for more than 100 years.

Tyler Quick, another local Boy Scout, was recognized as honorable mention for the Preservation Project Award for his efforts to install a fence around the Market Overton Cemetery located on the grounds of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Bryans Road, Maryland.

For more information, contact Beth Groth at 301-645-0684 or GrothB@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

